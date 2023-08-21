Asante Kotoko young midfielder Clinton Opoku's future takes a new turn

Despite initially not being part of coach Prosper Narteh Ogum's plans, young midfielder Clinton Opoku is set to continue his journey at Asante Kotoko, signalling a fresh twist in his footballing trajectory.

The 20-year-old midfielder, who joined the club two years ago from the now-defunct Phar Rangers FC, faced uncertainty about his role with the Porcupine Warriors when he was labelled "surplus to requirements".

Recent developments, however, indicate a change in direction. According to local media reports, the club's Interim Management Committee (IMC) has intervened in the matter. The IMC has reportedly rejected the coach's request to terminate Opoku's contract outright.

Instead, the club are exploring the possibility of a loan move for the talented young player, enabling him to continue honing his skills and gaining experience elsewhere.

Opoku's contractual commitment to Kotoko extends until the conclusion of the 2025/26 season. His time with the club has been marked by a series of unfortunate injuries, including a knee surgery that led to a considerable period of absence from the field.

These setbacks have limited his appearances on the pitch, with the young midfielder participating in just six league matches for the Kumasi-based team.

Kotoko, who endured a disappointing previous season, are currently based in Beposo, diligently working to reverse their fortunes for the upcoming campaign.