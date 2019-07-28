Asante Kotoko's CAF Champions League opponents Kano Pillars win Aiteo Cup

Asante Kotoko's CAF Champions League opponents Kano Pillars FC have won the 2019 Aiteo Cup after beating Niger Tornadoes on penalties.

The Masu Gida beat Niger Tornadoes 4-3 on penalties after a 0-0 draw in regulation time at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna on Sunday to lift the coveted trophy.

It is the first major trophy for the Northerners since 2014 where they won the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Aiteo Cup is the FA Cup of Nigeria.

It has been 66 years Kanu Pillars FC last won the competition.

Their first and only triumph was in 1953 when the competition was called Governor's Cup.

Kano Pillars FC will take on giants Asante Kotoko in the 2019/2020 CAF Champions League preliminary stage with the first leg set for Kano and second leg in Kumasi.

By Nuhu Adams