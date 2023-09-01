Asante Kotoko's Emmanuel Dasoberi excited about new kit partnership with THE HOPE BRAND

Asante Kotoko administrative manager, Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, has expressed his enthusiasm for the club's latest kit partnership with THE HOPE BRAND (THB), a Ghanaian-owned and Germany-based apparel company.

THB has been officially named as the club's kit supplier for the upcoming 2023-2024 League Season, with the option for a one-year extension.

Dasoberi, speaking about the partnership, said, "We are excited about this partnership and, most importantly, we are happy to have put this together within a very short period of time. THB throughout the process has proven to be a very serious brand who are aiming for the very top. This is a new beginning, and we hope our passionate supporters who are our customers will love the kits and will be seen wearing them on match days and even at their workplaces if possible."

This collaboration with THE HOPE BRAND is set to bring a fresh look to Asante Kotoko. THB will be responsible for supplying a range of essential items, including playing kits, training gear, travel attire, and replica jerseys, catering to both the club and its devoted fan base.

The partnership comes at an exciting time for Asante Kotoko as they prepare for the 2023-2024 League Season. With THE HOPE BRAND's support, the club aim to not only excel on the pitch but also make a significant fashion statement off it.

Kotoko will start their season at home against newly promoted Heart of Lions.