Asante Kotoko's Frederick Asare sole home-based player in Black Stars squad for World Cup qualifiers

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare is the sole home-based player included in the Black Stars squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Mali and the Central African Republic.

This was confirmed on Wednesday when coach Otto Addo announced his squad for the crucial fixtures.

Asare's inclusion comes as a nod to his impressive performances in the Ghana Premier League, securing his spot as a key figure in the national team setup.

Despite the absence of more home-based players, Asare's selection underscores the confidence placed in him by the coaching staff.

Meanwhile, notable omissions from the squad include captain Andre Ayew and left-back Baba Rahman. Ayew's exclusion has raised eyebrows, given his strong finish to the season with Le Havre in the French Ligue 1.

The Black Stars will commence their training camp on Thursday at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon, as they prepare for the upcoming qualifiers.

Ghana's campaign began with a 1-0 victory over Madagascar in Kumasi but was followed by a 1-0 defeat to Comoros in Moroni.

Ghana will face Mali at Stade 26 Mars in Bamako on Thursday, June 6, and then host the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday, June 10, 2024. The Black Stars aim to regain their winning form after a challenging start to the year.