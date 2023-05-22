Asante Kotoko's Fredrick Asare denies reports of broken leg

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Fredrick Asare has expressed his anger and disappointment over widespread reports claiming that he suffered a broken leg during a friendly match last week.

Asare, who previously played for Accra Lions, was appalled by the media's inaccurate information and the viral nature of the reports suggesting he would miss the rest of the season.

Responding from his base in Kumasi, Asare expressed his shock at how people disseminate information without verifying it with the club's medical team. He clarified, "I was surprised when I also saw it online. The MRI scan is there, and everything shows I am fully fit. All I needed was some days off, which is why I couldn't join the team in Dawu."

The goalkeeper assured everyone that he is on the road to recovery and will resume training in the coming days. He expressed his readiness and fitness for the upcoming games, awaiting the green light from the club's medical team. Asare even mentioned that he started gym work over the weekend, and all signs point towards a positive recovery.

Asare has been a standout performer for Asante Kotoko and has made a significant impact this season. His impressive performances have caught the attention of observers, making him a potential candidate for a call-up by national team.