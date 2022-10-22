Asante Kotoko’s friendly match with Belize cancelled

Asante Kotoko have confirmed the cancellation of their friendly match against Belize, a Caribbean country on the northeastern coast of Central America.

The friendly was announced by Kotoko earlier this month and was scheduled for November in Belize, but it will no longer take place because Belize Football Association is finding it difficult to assemble players for the match.

In a news release, the National Team Committee of the Jaguars said they are "finding it extremely difficult to mobilize the national A Team as the Premier League of Belize (PLB) will be going into its final games of the opening season for 2022-23 and the players for the A Team are drawn from the League."

According to reports, Kotoko are now arranging friendly games with lower-tier clubs to keep the team busy until the Ghana Premier League resumes.