Asante Kotoko's highest-paid player earns $2,000 monthly, says Communications Manager

Asante Kotoko's highest-paid player receives a monthly salary of $2,000, according to David Obeng Nyarko, the Communication Manager of the team.

He also stated that the least paid player, who is a senior high school student, receives GHC2500 monthly.

"This amount is a significant improvement compared to what the players used to receive in previous years," said Nyarko in an interview with Angel FM Kumasi.

He added that Kotoko's previous monthly salary expenses amounted to GHC64,000, but under the management of Nana Yaw Amponsah, the team now spends GHC350,000 on salaries alone.

He acknowledged that the club's salary structure was problematic, but the new management has taken steps to address the issue.

Rocky Dwamena, a student from T.I Ahmadiyya Senior High School in Kumasi, is the only student in the squad and could be the lowest-paid player in the team. However, Ugandan forward Steven Mukwala is rumored to be the highest earner in the squad.