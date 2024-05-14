Asante Kotoko's Lamptey hails team's resurgence after meeting with Otumfuo

Asante Kotoko star Richmond Lamptey expresses his delight with the club’s recent form following their meeting with owner Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The club had been struggling, enduring a seven-game winless streak in the Ghana Premier League, losing six matches in the process.

The situation became dire, with fans even chasing out coach Prosper Ogum from training, disrupting preparations for an upcoming match.

In response to the turmoil, a crucial meeting was held, and since then, Kotoko have shown improvement, securing two wins and a draw in their last three games.

“After we visited Opemsuo, by God’s grace, things have changed for us. I have not played since we visited Opemsuo, but I am very happy with the performances of the boys since we visited Opemsuo,” Lamptey remarked on Asempa FM.

“Kotoko is a team when you are playing here you don’t play with it. You have to be very serious.”

Since his participation in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations as part of the Ghana squad in Ivory Coast, Lamptey has struggled with injuries, limiting his game time.

Lamptey has been sidelined for the club’s last six games. He has made 17 appearances this season.