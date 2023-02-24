Asante Kotoko's management meet with supporters to plan for upcoming "Kotoko Fan Fest" event

Asante Kotoko's management have held a meeting with supporters and stakeholders to plan for the upcoming "Kotoko Fan Fest" scheduled for March 1, 2023.

The meeting involved various supporters' groups, including NCC, Porcupine Tertiary, Kum Apem, Ultras, WeTalk AboutKotoko, VIP Projects, among others, to ensure a successful event.

In a statement released by the club, all parties involved in the planning of the event have been given the responsibility of contributing to its implementation to make it a success.

The management of the club has called on all supporters to get involved in the organization to help achieve the set target.

The "Kotoko Fan Fest" is a significant event in the club's calendar as it presents an opportunity for supporters to interact with officials and other stakeholders.

Read the full statement below:

"Management of our club today February 23, 2023, met with supporter’s leadership including NCC, Porcupine Tertiary, Kum Apem, Ultras, WeTalk AboutKotoko, VIP Projects and other stakeholders across board to discuss issues related to the organisation of the "Kotoko Fan Fest" slated for 1st of March 2023," the club said in a statement.

"It was resolved that; all groups will come together to ensure a successful organisation of the event.

"All parties have been tasked to contribute in the implementation of plans to make the event a successful one.

"Management by this notice is entreating all supporters of the club to get involved to help achieve this target."