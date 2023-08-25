Asante Kotoko's new signing Yussif Mohammed eager to achieve dream with ‘big club’

Asante Kotoko's latest addition, defender Yussif Mohammed, is beaming with excitement following his move to the Porcupine Warriors.

The centre-back has signed a three-year contract with the club, transitioning from his two-season stint with Real Tamale United.

Yussif Mohammed's time at Real Tamale United was marked by stellar performances, as he featured in 32 games and earned the distinction of being named "Man of the Match" on three occasions. Demonstrating remarkable athleticism, valuable experience, and an outstanding disciplinary record, Yussif's contributions on the field have been noteworthy, with him avoiding bookings throughout the previous season's campaign.

His notable performances also earned him a call-up to the Black Galaxies squad, showcasing his rising prominence in Ghanaian football.

Speaking about his move, Yussif Mohammed expressed his enthusiasm for joining Asante Kotoko, recognising the club as a significant opportunity to fulfil his dreams. He stated, "This is a big club and a great opportunity for me to achieve my dream. I am very happy to join the family, and I look forward to winning trophies."

Kotoko's acquisition of Yussif Mohammed not only bolsters their defensive lineup but also reflects the club's commitment to nurturing and harnessing emerging talent. The Porcupine Warriors' passionate fanbase eagerly anticipates Yussif's contributions as he dons the revered jersey.