Asante Kotoko's poor form causing sleepless nights for players

Asante Kotoko's poor form in the Ghana Premier League is causing sleepless nights for players, according to captain Danlad Ibrahim.

The goalkeeper described the situation as "very, very bad," given that the club hasn't won a game in their last seven and have dropped from being considered title contenders to just three points above the relegation zone.

Fans disrupted training on Tuesday, chasing out Coach Ogum after management declined to meet their demand of firing the 2021/22 title-winning coach.

This led to a crucial meeting on Thursday at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi where club owner Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II called for calm and encouraged the players to improve while expressing confidence in the embattled coach to continue leading the team.

Players have taken responsibility for the club's struggles, with Ibrahim stating that the poor results have kept both himself and his teammates awake at night.

He said, "We would first like to apologise to our supporters because we know they don't deserve this type of result and the things that are happening in the team. However, we want to assure them that we will do whatever it takes to turn things around."

He added, "It's very, very bad because many of us cannot even sleep, considering what we want to achieve for Asante Kotoko and our careers; these results don't reflect positively upon us as the playing body. We understand that such occurrences come with the job, but all we need to do is to change things around now, focus, and work harder. Otherwise, it might get worse."

Ibrahim and his teammates aim to bounce back with a victory over league leaders Samartex on Sunday, April 21.