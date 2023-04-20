Asante Kotoko's poor performance blamed on injuries

Communications and Brands Manager for Asante Kotoko David Obeng Nyarko has attributed the team's poor performance as a consequence of rampant injuries on players.

The Porcupine Warriors have blown hot and cold this season and currently find themselves in the fifth position with 39 points after 26 matches leaving them eight points behind Aduana Stars who occupy the top spot.

Their poor run of results led to the sack of Burkinabe trainer Seydou Zerbo a couple of months ago leaving the team under the control of youth coach Abdul Gazale.

However, David Obeng Nyarko says the team's struggles are largely a result of the injuries.

“Our season has really been hampered by injuries, almost every single player at Kotoko has faced an injury or two. A lot of factors lead to this injury situation in our league, sometimes the quality of the pitches we use, let's be frank with ourselves, these are injury-prone pitches because ideally, the pitches need to be watered before games because some of the pitches are very hard, Muntari even complained"

"To prevent injuries our medical team resorted to taping, they use to tape players in every game. Those tapes are very expensive and I can tell you that, in every game we spend almost GHC5000 on taping our players, just to avoid injuries. Injuries have really worried us” he told Sompa FM.

Kotoko will engage league leaders Aduana Stars on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.