Asante Kotoko's Richmond Lamptey stays focused amid growing Black Stars call-up talks

As calls for his inclusion in the Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) gain traction, Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey has assured fans that he won't let the buzz affect his dedication to hard work.

Lamptey's outstanding performances for the Porcupine Warriors, notably in their recent crucial victory over Hearts of Oak, have garnered praise from football enthusiasts and prominent sports personalities.

Notable figures, including SWAG boss Kwabena Yeboah, Isaac Opeele Boateng, Charles Taylor, and coach Michael Osei, have all voiced their support for Lamptey's potential inclusion in the national team.

Speaking to the media, Lamptey expressed gratitude for the acknowledgment but emphasised the importance of maintaining focus and diligence.

He stated, "I've heard calls for my inclusion in the Black Stars call-up. But as a professional player, these things shouldn't get into your head but rather should encourage you to work harder so you bring out your best. I won't be swollen-headed, but I will keep working hard."

With the AFCON scheduled to commence on January 13 in Ivory Coast, Lamptey's consistent performances position him as a strong candidate for Ghana's squad.

Coach Chris Hughton is expected to announce the squad later this month for the prestigious tournament, where Ghana will face Cape Verde, Mozambique, and Egypt in the group stage.