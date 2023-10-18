Asante Kotoko's Sheriff Mohammed credits team's turnaround in Ghana Premier League to resilience and hard work 

Asante Kotoko versatile defender Sheriff Mohammed has opened up about the team's swift return to top form after a disappointing start to the Ghana Premier League citing hard work as a key factor to overcoming their discouragement.

After failing to win any of their first three games in the competition, Mohammed admitted that a chunk of the playing body was demotivated and almost lost hope. However, they worked hard to gather their momentum and instantly bounced back.

Sheriff Mohammed expressed his perspective on the team's journey, emphasizing, "It was quite frustrating, particularly as some of us are senior players within the team. We experienced moments of discouragement, but we maintained our resilience, supported each other, and had unwavering belief in our capabilities.

"We were aware of the quality within our squad, and through hard work, we've now turned the tide, securing victories in recent matches."

The Porcupine Warriors achieved back-to-back victories, triumphing over Accra Lions with a 1-0 scoreline and beating Aduana Stars 1-0. Kalo Ouattara and Richmond Lamptey played crucial roles in securing these wins.

Asante Kotoko are now gearing up to face Nations FC in match week six.