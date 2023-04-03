Asante Kotoko's Stephen Mukwala determined to win golden boot

Asante Kotoko striker Stephen Mukwala remains determined to win the Ghana Premier League golden boot, despite going eight games without scoring.

The Ugandan international recently broke his goal drought by netting a brace in Kotoko's 4-0 victory over Real Tamale United on matchday 25.

Mukwala has now scored 10 goals and is two goals behind Berekum Chelsea's Mezack Afriyie in the race for the top scorer award. When asked about his aspirations for the award, he said, "Sure, I am still chasing it."

He also expressed his pride at breaking his goal drought, saying, "Basically, I feel so proud. It was really hard for me to open my account in the second round of the league. It was really nice to score in front of the amazing supporters at Baba Yara."

Asante Kotoko will face King Faisal in a crucial Ghana Premier League encounter at Baba Yara Stadium on Wednesday. The Porcupine Warriors are currently fifth on the league table with 38 points from 25 matches.