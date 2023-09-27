Asante Kotoko's Steven Mukwala aims to surpass last season's performance

Asante Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala has set his sights on surpassing his impressive performance from last season in the new Ghana Premier League.

The Ugandan, who joined the Porcupine Warriors in August 2022, had a great debut season, scoring 13 goals and providing 5 assists.

Speaking about his goals for the current season at a pre-match conference, Mukwala stated, "Basically, my target for the season is to perform better than I did last season. I will do my best to become even better."

Despite a slow start to the new season, with Kotoko yet to secure a win in their first two games, Mukwala remains confident in the team's abilities.

Kotoko began the season with a goalless draw at home against Heart of Lions before suffering a 2-1 defeat to Bibiani Goldstars.

"We have started on a small note, but I believe with the technical team, we shall come good. As the coach said, it’s a process," Mukwala affirmed during the pre-match conference.

Kotoko will be looking to kick-start their season with a victory as they host Karela United on Sunday.