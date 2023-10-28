Asante Kotoko's Steven Mukwala welcomes healthy competition with Kalo Ouattara ahead of match against Bechem United

Asante Kotoko SC striker Steven Mukwala speaks about the positive competition between him and fellow striker Kalo Ouattara in the team ahead of their league game this weekend.

Mukwala spoke during an interview with Kotoko's official media channel ahead of their upcoming Ghana Premier League match against Bechem United on Sunday, October 29, which will take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Mukwala emphasized the healthy rivalry between them and expressed how it benefits the team.

He mentioned that if either of them is not in top form, the other is ready to step up and contribute to the team's success.

"He is an amazing striker as well. Always a team has to be with competition which is healthy so I think so I think our competition is really healthy," he said.

"If I’m not in good shape, he is ready to deliver for the team. If he’s not in good shape, I think I can also play that part so basically it has been a good healthy competition."

As they prepare for the match, Kotoko currently holds the seventh position in the league standings, while Bechem is in the 13th spot out of 18 teams in the league.

The Ugandan international bagged 11 goals in 31 appearances for the Porcupine Warriors last season, but he is yet to find the net this campaign while Ouattara, who is Ivorian, has netted three goals in five matches this season.