Asante Twum acknowledges Kotoku Royals' improved performance in second round

Kotoku Royals have had a tough season in the Ghana Premier League, occupying the last position in the league table and facing the possibility of relegation.

However, the Ghana Football Association Communications Director, Asante Twum, believes that the team has shown improvement in the second half of the season.

Despite their position at the bottom of the table, Twum thinks that Kotoku Royals have been very competitive in their recent matches.

"They've gathered more points in the second compared to the number of points they amassed in the entire first half of the campaign," he said in an interview with TV3.

Twum cited the recent draw against Medeama as an example of the team's competitiveness. "Medeama took the lead. Kotoku Royals are down at the bottom of the table but they've been very very competitive," he said.

Kotoku Royals started the season positively with a win over Accra Lions but have since dropped to the bottom of the table. However, Twum's comments suggest that the team has shown improvement in recent matches.

Despite the improvement, Kotoku Royals remain in 18th place with just 21 points and are 10 points away from Great Olympics, who are in 17th place after 26 matches. The team will need to continue their improved form in order to avoid relegation at the end of the season.