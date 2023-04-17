Asante Twum admits poor officiating as major issue in Ghana Premier League

Henry Asante Twum, the communications director of the Ghana Football Association has named officiating as a key problem in the the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

Asante Twum was reviewing the league so far on Max Fm and admitted that, the kind of officiating seen in matches has not been the best and therefore needs much attention.

According to him, what makes it critical is the fact that it extends to other categories of Ghana football like the Division One League.

"There have been a few issues as usual and officiating is at the center stage. There have even been issues in Division One so it's very critical. We will pay much attention to that," he stated.

The Ghana Premier League is entering the business end as each club have just eight matches to end the season.

While Aduana Stars continue to lead the table, they are closely followed by Medeama SC and Hearts of Oak.

On the other hand, Kotoku Royals lie bottom of the log with 10 points less than the next worst team in terms of total points accumulated, Great Olympics.