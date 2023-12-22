Asante Twum reveals President Akufo-Addo's admiration for Kwesi Appiah and Mohammed Polo

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Henry Asante Twum has disclosed that President Nana Akufo-Addo holds great admiration for former Ghanaian footballers, particularly highlighting the contributions of Kwesi Appiah and Mohammed Polo, among others.

During a visit by the Executive Committee members of the GFA to the president, Nana Akufo-Addo expressed his fondness for ex-players who brought entertainment to him during their playing careers. Asante Twum noted that the president specifically lauded Kwesi Appiah during their meeting.

"Yesterday he was sharing some of the history, watching the Mohammeds, the Anas Seidu, Mohamed Polo’s back then, and he also praised Kwesi Appiah, they entertained him, they were the trailblazers," remarked Henry Asante Twum in a statement quoted by Asempa Sports.

President Akufo-Addo reminisced about the performances of these football legends, acknowledging their pivotal roles in the sport's history.

The president urged the Ghana Football Association to work diligently to ensure success for the current generation of players, especially as the Black Stars gear up for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) next month.

As the football community in Ghana receives such commendation and encouragement from the country's leader, the anticipation for the Black Stars' performance in the AFCON is heightened, with hopes of continued success on the continental stage.

Gahna will be battling with Egtypt Cape Verde and Mozambique in Group B as they chase their fifth AFCON title after 41 years.