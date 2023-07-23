Asantehene appoints Interim Management Committee to lead Kotoko

Asante Kotoko are entering a new phase with the appointment of a four-member Interim Management Committee (IMC) to oversee its operations.

The decision comes after the dissolution of the 12-member board of directors, led by Dr Kwame Kyei, and the management team headed by Nana Yaw Amponsah, following the expiration of their mandate.

The club's owner and life patron, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has taken charge of shaping the new direction of Asante Kotoko by introducing the IMC ahead of the upcoming 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign. The four-member committee comprises individuals with diverse expertise, chosen to lead the club through this transitional period.

The members of the Interim Management Committee are as follows:

Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua: He holds the position of Kontomponiaferehene and is a chartered accountant. James Kwesi Appiah: A former Black Stars coach with extensive experience in football management. Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum: Named as the new head coach, bringing his expertise to the team. Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi: Assigned as the administrative manager to manage the club's administrative affairs.

The primary responsibility of the IMC is to ensure Asante Kotoko complies with all the statutory obligations of the Ghana Premier League and prepares a strong and competitive team for the upcoming season. As the club goes through this period of transition, the IMC will provide guidance and support to ensure its smooth functioning.

With the expiration of Dr Kwame Kyei-led board's mandate earlier this month, Asante Kotoko is embracing change and looking forward to a promising future under the leadership of the Interim Management Committee.