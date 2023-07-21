Asantehene empowers Kotoko fans and ex-players to choose next chairman of the club

The life patron of Asante Kotoko Otumfuor Osei Tutu II has left the future of the club's administration in the hands of supporters and former footballers of the club.

The Asantehene confirmed the dissolution of the board and management on Tuesday following the conclusion of their three-year mandate hinting for a new direction as the club hopes to bounce back to the glorious moments enjoyed in the past.

Before the dissolution, there was an unhealthy relationship between the then-board chairman of the club Dr Kwame Kyei and the immediate past CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah as confirmed by the latter in an interview a few weeks ago.

The monarch in a crunch meeting on Friday has therefore charged the ex-footballers and supporters who he believes have the expertise to determine the missing factor to urge the club to win again by making prudent suggestions to constitute a new board by selecting the leader of the board.

This new development is expected to yield positive results for the club as they aim to bounce back from their disappointing campaign last season.

Despite starting the season as defending champions, the Porcupine Warriors had to settle for fourth place at the end of the season as Medeama SC clinched their first title with Aduana Stars and Bechem United following in the second and third positions respectively.

They were also knocked out of the CAF Champions League by Burkinabe side SC Kadiogo as well as the FA Cup by Aduana Stars in the round of 16.

The new administration, when inaugurated are expected to announce a new coach as soon as possible to help in the recruitment of new players ahead of the new season.

The team is expected to embark on a pre-season tour including participation in the GHALCA top four competition before the new season begins.