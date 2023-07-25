Asantehene gives Asante Kotoko IMC GHC 600,000 for player recruitment

The Life Patron of Asante Kotoko SC, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has handed the club a significant amount of money for player recruitment ahead of the upcoming season.

The interim management committee (IMC) has been given GhC600,000 to prepare the team towards the 2023-24 football season as per Oyerepa FM in Kumasi.

Former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah will lead the recruitment of new players to the Porcupine Warriors alongside Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum, who has been re-hired as head coach of the team.

The four-member committee was announced by the Manhyia Palace to temporarily take care of the affairs of the following the dissolution of the board of directors, whose mandate has come to an end.

The IMC comprises of Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua; the Kontomponiaferehene and a chartered accountant, former Black Stars coach Appiah, Dr Ogum, and Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi as the administrative manager.

The committee has also been tasked to ensure the club fulfils all the statutory obligations for the Ghana Premier league and prepare a formidable team for next season.

The King is expected to name new executives to lead the club in the coming weeks.