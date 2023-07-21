Asantehene tasks Kwesi Appiah to find new coach for Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko's Owner and Life Patron, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, held a significant meeting with club legends and members of the various supporters' groups on Friday, July 21.

During the meeting, Otumfuo entrusted former Black Stars head coach, Kwesi Appiah, with the responsibility of finding a new head coach to lead the Porcupine Warriors. The discussions primarily focused on strategising for success in the upcoming seasons.

Reliable sources from Kumasi revealed that Otumfuo also provided updates on the club's current state, highlighting that the outgoing Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah, is owed unpaid salaries.

The legends of Asante Kotoko and members of the National Circles Council expressed their gratitude to Otumfuo for granting them an audience and reassured their unwavering support for the club.

Despite facing challenges in the previous season, there is optimism that the upcoming season will bring positive changes.

Kwesi Appiah, who is a former Kotoko captain, is expected to return to Manhyia Palace once he finds a suitable candidate for the head coach position at Asante Kotoko.