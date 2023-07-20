Asantehene to meet playing body and supporters wing of Asante Kotoko

The Life Patron of Asante Kotoko, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is expected to meet stakeholders of the club including the players and the National Circles Council, the club's supporters group as he seeks to announce a new direction in the coming days.

This follows the dissolution of the club’s Board of Directors and management whose three-year mandate ended at the end of the season.

Otumfuo thanked Dr Kwame Kyei who led the board as well as Nana Yaw Amponsah who served as the CEO in the management while officially confirming their end of tenure.

Many attributed the club's recent struggles to an unhealthy relationship between the board and management which largely affected the club’s performance in the league.

According to Graphic Sports, the monarch will meet the major stakeholders of the club on Friday as the fanbase anticipate the announcement of a new set of board members and management team ahead of the new season.

The club is hoping the new authorities who would be entrusted to lead the club do well to improve upon their recent performances.

Despite winning the Ghana Premier League two seasons ago, the Porcupine Warriors could only end up in the fourth position while failing to meet expectations in the CAF Champions League and MTN FA Cup.

Their poor season saw them part ways with Burkinabe trainer, Seydou Zerbo who was charged to help the team defend the Ghana Premier League title.

Therefore the first of the many activities expected of the yet-to-be-revealed administration is to appoint a substantive coach ahead of the upcoming season.