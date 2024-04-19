Asantehene urges Asante Kotoko to rise from slump, threatens action if necessary

Asante Kotoko owner Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has urged the team to transform their struggling season into one befitting the club's esteemed status and tradition.

The King, amidst a seven-game winless streak, engaged in discussions with players and the coaching staff, led by embattled coach Prosper Ogum, to identify the root causes of their poor performances and address any grievances.

The Porcupine Warriors have suffered six defeats in their last seven matches and currently sit just three points above the relegation zone in the Ghana Premier League.

His Royal Majesty emphasized that every member of the team works for the collective cause of the club and should set aside differences to fight for its success, declaring, "I won’t watch the team go down under my reign."

"I am expecting something better from you," The King emphasised. "Prove to me that you are capable and if the coach is the problem, then I will take a decision on him. But for now, make sure you go and play and win."

Kotoko face league leaders FC Samartex on Sunday, aiming for only their second win in the second round to climb out of the bottom half of the table.