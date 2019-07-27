GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

ASEC Mimosas advanced in negotiations to snare up Saddick Adams from AshantiGold

Published on: 27 July 2019
ASEC Mimosas advanced in negotiations to snare up Saddick Adams from AshantiGold
Saddick Adams

Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosas are on the verge of signing striker AshantiGold striker Saddick Adams.

The Ghana Premier League side omitted the former Ghana youth international from their squad for the 2019/20  CAF Confederation Cup.

And the Obuasi-based has explained why Adams was left out.

''We had talks with Asec Mimosa for his service. They came and we had a good negotiation. We are waiting for them to call us,'' AshGold CEO Fred Acheampong told Kumasi-based Kessben FM.

''We haven’t regretted signing him, should Asec pay the money we quoted it would be a perfect business.''

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments