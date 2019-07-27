ASEC Mimosas advanced in negotiations to snare up Saddick Adams from AshantiGold

Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosas are on the verge of signing striker AshantiGold striker Saddick Adams.

The Ghana Premier League side omitted the former Ghana youth international from their squad for the 2019/20 CAF Confederation Cup.

And the Obuasi-based has explained why Adams was left out.

''We had talks with Asec Mimosa for his service. They came and we had a good negotiation. We are waiting for them to call us,'' AshGold CEO Fred Acheampong told Kumasi-based Kessben FM.

''We haven’t regretted signing him, should Asec pay the money we quoted it would be a perfect business.''