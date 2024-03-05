ASEC Mimosas crowned champions of 2024 President's Cup

ASEC Mimosas have emerged as champions of the 2024 President’s Cup, which was held in honour of Ghana's President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The Ivorian club accepted an invitation from the Ghana League Clubs Association and faced off against Asante Kotoko in a thrilling encounter.

The game took place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, where Asante Kotoko failed to match the superior quality and determination of their opponents.

ASEC Mimosas drew first blood in the 13th minute through a goal by Jao, and Arthur doubled their lead in the 25th minute.

Asante Kotoko made a spirited comeback in the second half, but it was too little, too late.

They managed to score a consolation goal through a penalty conversion by Steven Mukwala in the 83rd minute but ultimately succumbed to a 2-1 defeat.

The narrow victory secured ASEC Mimosas' title win in the 2024 President’s Cup.