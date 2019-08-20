Asekem FC duo Samuel Asiedu and Abraham Owusu on trials at UAE side Hatta Club

Ghanaian duo Samuel Asiedu and Abraham Owusu could land deals with UAE side Hatta Club.

The two players who are currently on the books of fast-rising Ghanaian division two side Asekem FC have been handed trials opportunity from the Arabian Gulf League side.

Both Asiedu and Owusu have been key players for Asekem FC for the past months.

The Kumasi-based Club was founded in January this year and have already made strides on the domestic scene having some of their players earning call-ups to the Nations U20 side.

Former Kotoko CEO, Dr Kofi Kodua Sarpong who is currently the Chairman of the Black Stars Management committee is the bankroller of the newly-formed Club whose aim is to give opportunities to talented ambitious young footballers in the country.

The Club have recorded some remarkable outcomes so far beating some Ghana Premier League sides in friendly matches as part of their preparation for the new season.