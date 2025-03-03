GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Asempa FM notorious for using abusive and derogatory language against Asante Kotoko

Published on: 03 March 2025
Asante Kotoko has condemned Asempa FM for what it describes as a persistent pattern of using abusive, derogatory, and defamatory language against the club, its officials, players, and supporters.

The club, in a strongly worded statement, announced an indefinite boycott of the station, citing a long history of unprofessional conduct.

Kotoko accused Asempa FM and its journalist, â€˜Prof’ EK Wallace, of consistently attacking the club with inflammatory remarks, often with the approval of the station’s management.

The club believes Asempa FM’s negative agenda has gone unchecked for too long and insists that the media house has failed to uphold journalistic ethics.

While Kotoko acknowledges the media’s role in football discourse, it emphasized that it will not tolerate platforms that seek to tarnish the club’s image.

The club reaffirmed its commitment to constructive criticism but warned that it would resist any attempts to undermine its integrity.

