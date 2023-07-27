Ashanti Region FA chief Osei Tutu Agyeman endorses GFA boss Kurt Okraku's re-election bid

In a show of unwavering support, Osei Tutu Agyeman, popularly known as Chairman Kotoro and the Chairman of the Ashanti Region Football Association (FA), has thrown his weight behind Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku, who is seeking re-election for a second term.

Chairman Kotoro believes that consistent leadership is vital in driving Ghanaian football to new heights. Expressing his views, he said to Footballmadeinghana, "Football must grow. We must make conscious efforts to sustain what we have now and ensure we develop. We can't be changing leadership every four years. That will make our game stagnant. Kurt must continue to progress our game. Without continuity, our game will not move on."

Highlighting the significance of stability in leadership, Chairman Kotoro argued that frequent changes at the top would send negative signals about Ghanaian football to the international community.

"Changing leadership every four years will send bad signals about our football to the international community. FIFA and CAF will not even take us seriously. They will think we don't know what we are doing," he added.

The Ashanti Region FA capo further expressed his contentment with the progress witnessed under Kurt's administration. "For someone like me at the RFA, I have seen progress. I have seen the effort this administration (the Kurt-led administration) is making to develop football from the grassroots," he noted.

Chairman Kotoro's endorsement is rooted in the belief that consistency is the key to success in football. He lauded Kurt Okraku's unique leadership style, which has been instrumental in reviving football at all levels.

"In football, consistency is key in everything. We must be consistent with our leadership. I endorse Kurt fully for the next elections. He has my undiluted support," he concluded.

With Chairman Kotoro's backing, Okraku's aspirations to retain the GFA presidency have gained a significant boost. The October elections hold the potential to signal to the world that Ghanaian football is on the rise, bolstered by strong and consistent leadership.