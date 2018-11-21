Ashanti Region Schools and Colleges football competition hit with deluge of protest cases

The Ashanti Region Schools and Colleges Federation Disciplinary Committee has a raft of protest cases to deal with for year's football competition.

The Committee is chaired by the Headmaster of Islamic Senior High School.

According to reports, 20 protest cases have been filed contesting the eligibility of some players.

The protests are centered on falsified index numbers, impersonation, concerns about non competitive matches and many others.

The ruling will be out on Thursday and Friday to determine which teams will qualify to the round of 32 slated for the Baba Yara Stadium.

Some of the high-profile protests before the committee are:

Osei Tutu SHS vs Dompoase

New Edubiase Vs Bosomtwe Oyoko

Juaben Vs Bosomtwe Oyoko

Mansoman Vs K. T. I.

OLAG vs Ejisuman

Ejisuman Vs OLAG

St. Georges Vs Antoa SHS

Atwima Kwanwoma Vs Westphalian

OKESS VS Atwima Kwanwoma

Collins SHS vs Okomfo Anokye SHS

Tweneboa Kodua Vs Aduman

Armed Forces SHST VS Dwenti SHS