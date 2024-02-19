Ashanti Regional FA chairman highlights growth of colts football in region

Chairman of the Ashanti Regional Football Association (ARFA) Osei Tutu Agyemang stated that Colts Football is thriving in the region following interventions from the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Addressing a meeting between Executives of the regional Football Association and GFA President Kurt Okraku on Sunday, he emphasised the injection of new levels of energy into the organization of Colts football and other regional competitions in recent years.

Over the past three years, the Ghana Football Association has heavily invested in the supply of free footballs and bibs, payment of officiating fees, the introduction of Game Centres, and increased subventions for the ten regional football Associations, with the singular aim of developing colts football, recognizing grassroots football as a vital component of the football ecosystem.

The Association has also facilitated the inter-club U-17 and inter-regional U-17 Championships within the last three seasons through support from the KGL Foundation.

As part of this program, the Ghana Football Association supplies plaques and trophies to regional champions, gold medals to the winning teams, silver medals to the runners-up, as well as plaques to the top scorers and best players in the various regions.

"We have been very, very active with competitive colts football for the past four years, and the turnout has been remarkable," Chairman Osei Tutu Agyemang told ghanafa.org.

"As a regional football governing body, we believe that the success of our tomorrow depends on our today, so we are doing everything possible to provide the platform for players to develop their talent.

"We have also organized courses for coaches in grassroots football and made good use of the support that comes from the headquarters, so we are optimistic about the future," he added.

The Ashanti regional U-17 side emerged victorious over their counterparts from Brong Ahafo to win the last edition of the KGL Foundation inter-regional U-17 championship in Kumasi last year.

The Ashanti region currently boasts 149 active COLTS clubs competing in the regional colts League.