Ashanti Regional Minister assures Kotoko of support to beat Hearts of Oak in 2025 President’s Cup

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, has assured the Asante Kotoko team of his support ahead of the 2025 President’s Cup.

The Kumasi-based club will be in Accra next weekend for the upcoming clash against their arch rivals.

The Minister, on Monday, June 30, visited the team’s training grounds and motivated the players to put up a fight on the matchday to secure victory against the Phobians.

In his engagement with the team, Dr. Frank Amoakohene assured that he would provide any assistance needed for the Porcupine Warriors to clinch the President’s Cup.

“On the matchday, we will help with supporter mobilisation for the 2025 President’s Cup. We will provide you with all the assistance needed so that you can honour us. We believe in you, and we know you will deliver for us.

“We are encouraging you, it’s all about teamwork. I’m glad the new players are here so that you can work together. We are confident that God willing, on Sunday, you will get the win for Asanteman,” Dr. Frank Amoakohene told the team.

The 2025 President’s Cup will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, July 6.

The game will kick off at 4 pm at the Accra Sports Stadium.