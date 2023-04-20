Ashantigold and GFA’s legal battle over match fixing allegations to resume in May

The legal dispute between the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and Ashantigold Football Club has taken a new turn as the substantive case is set to resume on May 8, 2023.

This comes after a prolonged battle between the two parties, who are both seeking to protect their rights and interests.

The case stems from an incident on Matchday 34 of the 2020-2021 season, where Ashantigold thrashed Inter Allies 7-0 at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

Following an investigation, the GFA Prosecutor charged several Ashantigold players and club executives with three counts of misconduct for breaking the GFA Premier League Regulations, 2019, and the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019.

The GFA's Disciplinary Committee subsequently found Ashantigold guilty of match tampering and relegated the four-time league champions to Division Two. However, the Miners were not satisfied with the verdict and decided to take legal action against the GFA.

The case has generated significant interest and speculation within the football community and the wider public, with both sides preparing to present their arguments and evidence before the court. The resumption of the substantive case on May 8th has been eagerly awaited, as many are curious to see how the case will ultimately be resolved.

The legal dispute between the GFA and Ashantigold highlights the importance of transparency and fairness in football administration. It is hoped that the case will be resolved in a just and equitable manner that upholds the integrity of the sport and serves the best interests of all parties involved.