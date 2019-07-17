Ashantigold announce signing of forward Isaac Opoku-Agyemang

Ashantigold SC have announced the signing of young forward Isaac Opku Agyemang on a five year deal from Lizbeth FC.

The striker, a youth product of the club returns to his childhood club as the Miners beef up their squad for the upcoming season.

Opoku Agyemang becomes the Obuasi based outfit's second signing after completing the move for Eleven Wonders right back Kwadwo Amoako.

The prolific attacker is expected to play a key role for the club, who will be participating in next season's CAF Confederations Cup.

First choice attacker Mumuni Safiu is reported to be on trials with South African side SuperSports United, and Opoku Agyemang is expected to feel the big boots of the star striker.

Ashantigold were winners of the Tier II Special Competition.