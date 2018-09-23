AshantiGold beat Asante Kotoko 3-2 in second leg of Golden Clash

AshantiGold claimed a 3-2 win in the second leg of the Golden Clash against regional rivals Asante Kotoko at the Len Clay stadium on Sunday.

The first leg played two weeks ago saw the same scoreline in favour of the Porcupine Warriors.

Richard Djodji and Shafiu Mumuni gave the host a 2-0 leaf but Kotoko restored parity through Obed Owusu and an own goal.

However, with a few minutes remaining, Ashgold were awarded a penalty which Mumuni converted to secure win for the Miners.

The return leg was supposed to take place last week but the shock exit of Paa Kwesi Fabin from Kotoko forced organisers to reschedule to today.