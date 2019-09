AshantiGold beat rivals Asante Kotoko 4-3 on penalties to win the B.K Edusei Memorial Cup on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Both teams were tied at 0-0 after regulation time.

Kofi Nkrumah converted the final kick after second half substitute Mudasiru Salifu threw away kick.

Kotoko used the match to prepare for their upcoming CAF Champions League final qualifying round first leg tie against Etoile du Sahel.