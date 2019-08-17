AshantiGold beat Desire Academy in training match to prepare for Akonangui FC return leg

AshantiGold SC saw off lower side Desire Academy with a 2-0 win in a test match on Saturday morning at the Len Clay stadium.

The Miners are preparing for their CAF Confederation Cup fixture next week.

Brazilian coach Ricardo da Rocha gave all the squad some minutes including duo Amos Kofi Nkrumah and Appiah McCarthy who are returning from injuries.

The Gold and Blacks broke the duck of the match in the 20th minute after Shafiu Mumuni connected a cross from Kwadwo Amoako on the right.

Desire Academy came close to levelling, but failed to convert any of the scoring opportunities that came their way.

Forward Benjamin Eshun sealed the victory for Ashanti Gold with a sublime finish in the 67th minute.

The Obuasi based outfit will be hosting Equatoguinean side Akonangui FC on Saturday at the Len Clay stadium in the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round second leg.

The first leg ended 1-1 in Equatorial Guinea last week.

By Nuhu Adams