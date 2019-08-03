Ashantigold beat lower tier side Still Hope in preseason friendly

CAF Confederation Cup campaigners Ashantigold beat Still Hope in a preseason friendly as part of preparations ahead of their clash with Akonangui FC.

Emmanuel Osei Baffour and Amos Addai scored for the Miners as they beat the lower tier side 2-0 on Saturday morning.

Baffour opened the scoring in the first half, his first after rejoining the club from Karela United.

Amos Addai then doubled the lead in the second half as they cruised to victory.

The Obuasi based outfit are preparing for the first leg of their CAF Confederations Cup against Equato-Guinean side Akonangui FC.

The Ghanaian side travel to Equatorial Guinea for the first leg on August 10.