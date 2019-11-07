Ashantigold C.E.O Fred Acheampong named leader of delegation for the Black Meteors

Chief Executive Officer of Ashantigold Fredrick Acheampong has been appointed leader of delegation for the Black Meteors team at the CAF U-23 Cup of Nations.

The newly elected Executive Council member's first role in the new administration is to see to the day to day affairs of the team in Egypt.

FA President Kurt Okraku, who is yet to name a management committee for the various national teams, has tasked the young exco member to ensure the needs of the players are met as the country chases one of the tickets for Tokyo 2020.

The Black Meteors will begin their quest for qualifying for the Olympic games when they engage Cameroon tomorrow in the opening game of Group A.

They will then play host Egypt on match day 2 before facing West African rivals Mali in the final group game.

The top three nations from the competition will qualify for the Olympic games in Tokyo next year.