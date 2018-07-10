AshantiGold CEO Frederick Acheampong laments on outcome of FIFA/CAF Liaison team meeting

Chief Executive Officer AshantiGold SC Frederick Acheampong has bemoaned over the upshot of the meeting held between the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) and the two-man liaison team made up of Dr. Kofi Amoah and Oti Akenteng.

The meeting, which was held at the Alisa Hotel in Accra on Monday, was aimed at discussing the return of football in the country.

Following Anas’ exposé which captured several members of the Football Association (FA) and referees taking bribes to influence the outcome of games, government took the decision to halt football activities in the country.

But government held talks with FIFA over the current impasse facing football in the country.

After the government-FIFA meetings, Dr. Kofi Amoah and Oti Akenteng were appointed as the Liaison team to spearhead football activities in the country. For football to return, GHALCA – the welfare body of the clubs – met the liaison team in an attempt to get football activities back in the country.

“The feeling I got was that the liaison team didn’t want to hear any of our pleads and suggestions. Maybe it is beyond them,” Mr. Acheampong said on Happy FM.

“I don’t understand why the liaison team asked us to go and write them a letter. We could have said everything there to be captured in the minute.”

The Ghana Football Association offices remained closed following government’s order in the aftermath of the the investigative video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Following the exposé, the Ghana Police Service declared the offices of the Ghana Football Association a crime scene therefore the edifice has to be closed down.

However, during the meeting, the liaison team asked the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram to be opened for full operation as the Black Maidens and Princesses prepare for their respective U17 and U20 World Cups – a move which irked Mr. Acheampong.

“Prampram belongs to the GFA. The workers of the Prampram are GFA workers. I don’t get how they can open Prampram but not the GFA secretariat. I am surprised that Coach Oti Akenteng’s phone number and email address are being used for the liaison team. The liaison team can’t work without the GFA. Yesterday the two liaison team came with some of the GFA workers. Instead of finding solutions to the problems for us, some people are holding secret meetings on how to get positions and power ,” Mr. Acheampong added.