AshantiGold chief Dr. Kwaku Frimpong reveals why they pulled out from Africa inter club competition

Bankroller of AshantiGold SC, Dr. Kwaku Frimpong has disclosed the reason behind their decision to pull out from the Africa’s inter club competition next year.

The Miners were one of few teams who considered participating in the Africa inter-club competition next year despite last month's meeting between the Ghana FA Normalisation Committee and club owners at the Alisa Hotel, where it was decided that no Ghanaian club will compete in the tournament.

But the Obuasi-based side shockingly dropped their interest in participating in the competition to the dismay of their teeming fans.

"We had wanted to go to Africa and they said we weren’t going anymore, so we called our scouts from Scotland and they’re here and asking for players," he told Happy FM.

"If they say they want players and you say we won’t go to Africa, we can’t stop, we are doing business, so we have to sell our players and forget about the Africa."

"These are very big scouts, they are taking more players from us and I think that’s the opportunity so we have taken a big chance on that."