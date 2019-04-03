Ashantigold coach sees no threat from Hearts and Kotoko in GFA Special Competition

Ashantigold coach Svetislav Tanasijevic is very confident of winning the GFA Special Competition, insisting no club can prevent his side from lifting the trophy.

According to Serbian tactician, giants Hearts and Asante Kotoko can not stand the way of Ashantigold but was weary of the threat posed by West Africa Football Academy.

"I don't see any club contesting Ashantigold for the Special Competition; not Asante Kotoko, not Hearts of Oak. The club whose form could compete us a bit is WAFA,” Svetislav Tanasijevic told Sikka Sports.

The miners began their campaign in the competition with a 2-0 win over Techiman Eleven Wonders.

Ashantigold will play Bechem United in match day two on Wednesday.

Hearts and Kotoko were all winner on match day one after defeating Dreams FC and Aduana Stars respectively.