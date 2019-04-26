Ashantigold coach Svetislav Tanasijevic disappointed by demotion

Serbian tactician Svetislav Tanasijevic has expressed disappointment in his demotion from the head coach of Ashantigold to the youth team trainer.

The former Berekum Chelsea gaffer was relegated to the junior side after a run of poor results in the GFA Special competition, which has left the Miners fourth in Zone A after the first round.

A surprised Tanasijevic insists he is disappointed by the decision from the top management of the club.

“I am surprised at the decision taken. You go to training without knowing anything. It is not a correct thing,” Tanasijević told Oyerepa FM.

“I am disappointed [about the demotion] but I have started training with the youth side. I love young teams because that I love to build the youth,” he added.

Meanwhile, the tough talking Svetislav Tanasijevic disclosed he is considering his future at the club with a month left on his contract.

“My contract [is ending] soon. I have one month more. I will see what to do next in the next three days. I will try and know what the best thing for me to do is,” he said.