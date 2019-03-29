AshantiGold coach Svetislav Tanasijevic wants to win Special Competition

Ahead of the start of the Ghana Football Association Special Competition this weekend, Ashanti Gold coach Svetislav Tanasijevic insists his side's target is to win the competition.

The special competition have two groups with Ashanti Gold SC in the Northern Zone along with Asante Kotoko SC, Medeama SC, Berekum Chelsea, Aduana Stars, Stallions FC, Bechem United and Eleven Wonders FC.

The top two teams of each group advance to the semi-finals.

Overall winners of the competition will represent Ghana in the 2019/2020 CAF Champions League campaign.

"My target is to finish first and it's normal. Ashanti Gold SC is a big club and always want to be victorious," Tanasijevic told the press.

"Winning home or away is not important, my target is first. If Ashanti Gold SC don't want to be first, I won't be coach here."

"I don't want to be in the middle or the last. We must always be on the top."

The Elephants open the competition at home as they host Eleven Wonders FC at the Len Clay stadium on Sunday.

However, the Serbian tactician says his team is ready for the competition and are poised to make their supporters excited with a win in the opener.

"My players are ready to competition and hope to make our supporters proud and happy in the first game on Sunday," he added.