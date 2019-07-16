Ashantigold confirm signing of Eleven Wonders defender Kwadwo Amoako

Ashantigold have confirmed the signing of Techiman Eleven Wonders right back Kwadwo Amoako on a four year deal.

The defender joins after excelling with the Techiman based outfit, where he played a key role in the GFA NC Special Competitions.

The Miners beat rivals Asante Kotoko to the signature of the versatile defender.

Kwadwo Amoako is expected to be included in Ashantigold's squad for the CAF Confederations Cup next season.

The Obuasi based club will represent Ghana in the Confederation Cup after winning the Tier II Special Competition.