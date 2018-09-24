Ashantigold defender Eric Donkor wants "another game" to settle scores with Kotoko

Ashantigold defender Eric Donkor feels disappointed after the double header friendlies against Asante Kotoko ended with both sides recording identical scorelines at home.

The miners defeated their neighbours Asante Kotoko 3-2 in the second leg of the 'Golden Clash' on Sunday, after the first leg played a fortnight ended in the same way but in favour of the Porcupine Warriors.

The former Asante Kotoko vice captain wants a third game played to settle the two sides with the miners eager to hold the bragging rights.

“For me I need another game, looking at how the game went I think we need another game to decide who is the winner,” he told footballmadeinghana.com

“I’m disappointed Asante Kotoko scored two goals here, because during the league we didn’t concede any goal in Obuasi. So for them to score two goals was a bit disappointing on our part.”

Meanwhile, the left back finally opened up on his last few seasons with Asante Kotoko insisting his career with the Reds was ruined by injury in the latter days.

“I had a lot injuries during my last two season at kotoko, I had a career threatened injury but many people were not aware. I worked hard to get back to full fitness. I’m now fully fit because I had about two months rest before joining Ashanti Gold. I thank all the doctors for their help” he added.