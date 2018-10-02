Ashantigold defender Osei Agyeman says he wont hesitate to rejoin Kotoko after Akunor appointment

Ashanti Gold SC defender Richard Osei Agyemang says he would relish the opportunity to join Asanate Kotoko under new head coach CK Akonnor.

The former Kotoko defender, admitted he won't thick twice if the Ghanaian giants came calling for his services.

Asante Kotoko on Monday, announced CK Akonnor as their new substantive head coach following Paa Kwesi Fabin’s resignation last month.

“I’m under contract at Ashgold but if they are able to reach a conclusion with Ashgold for my signature why not,I’m always available to return,” he told Kumasi FM.

Agyemang, has been the pillar of the Obuasi based club defense since joining them from Kotoko last season, helping them escape relegation under coach CK Akonnor’s guidance.