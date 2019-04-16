Ashantigold defender Osei Agyemang cops three-match ban for Tahiru Awudu headbutt

Ashantigold defender Osei Agyemang has been slapped with a three-match ban following his reckless challenge on Tahiru Awudu in the Special Competition on Sunday.

The centre-back received a straight red card for head-butting the Medeama striker during the match at the Len Clay stadium.

The Ghana Football Association has suspended the former Asante Kotoko defender for the next three games after finding him guilty of violent conduct.

Agyemang's disciplinary record has become a major source of concern for the club after a supporter of the club pulled a knife on him.

He will miss the games against Berekum Chelsea, Eleven Wonders and Bechem United.